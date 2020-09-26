Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Avangrid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.29.

Shares of AGR opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.