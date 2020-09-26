Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Avient has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

