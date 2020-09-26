Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities lowered shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.37. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Avista’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Avista’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $27,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,923 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Avista by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Avista by 9,944.0% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 492,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 488,050 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

