Avista (NYSE:AVA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $35.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Avista alerts:

NYSE AVA opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Avista’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $27,367.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,899.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $35,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,923 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Avista by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Avista by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.