AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) Receives $36.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

RCEL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 48,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,684. The stock has a market cap of $524.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.09. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 15,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $407,333.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,220 shares of company stock worth $841,204.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

