AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCEL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

In other AVITA MED LTD/S news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 7,128 shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $187,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,220 shares of company stock worth $841,204.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

