Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $51.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 61,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,807,279.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,305.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 496,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.42 per share, with a total value of $22,549,576.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,503,200 shares of company stock valued at $111,993,739 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,065,000 after purchasing an additional 491,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Axis Capital by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,533,000 after purchasing an additional 181,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 39.1% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,022,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,181,000 after purchasing an additional 568,727 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,741,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 343,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. Axis Capital has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.