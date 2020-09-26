Banano Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $1.11 million and $28,341.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00243999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040457 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00095742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.01523599 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,492,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,474,303 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

