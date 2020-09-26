BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BancFirst by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BancFirst by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in BancFirst by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.