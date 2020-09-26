Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

BBD opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,761,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,396 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,192,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,268,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,756 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

