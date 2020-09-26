Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

BFC opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. Bank First National has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bank First National by 1,189.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank First National in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First National in the second quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bank First National by 38.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bank First National by 112.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

