Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NYSE NTB opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.09.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.