Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the second quarter valued at $1,648,000. Linden Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baozun by 34.7% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 279,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 14.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,823,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after buying an additional 228,897 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Baozun in the second quarter valued at $2,233,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Baozun by 6.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

