Barclays Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €109.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.20 ($103.76).

EPA:SAF opened at €85.22 ($100.26) on Tuesday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.87.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

