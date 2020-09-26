Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 140 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 91.55 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.29.

In other Barclays news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 9,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,158.64).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

