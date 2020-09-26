Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 652.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 652.92 ($8.53).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 553 ($7.23) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of LON:BDEV traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 455 ($5.95). 6,221,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 505.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 506.40. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80).

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Sharon White purchased 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £1,967.46 ($2,570.83).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

