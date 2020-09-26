Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Capitalization Tops $341.86 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $341.86 million and approximately $180.13 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043198 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.42 or 0.04891329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,472,262,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

