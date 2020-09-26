BASIC (BASIC) Tops One Day Volume of $348,036.00

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 0% higher against the dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $348,036.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00244136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.01519695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00195892 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,558,217,700 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

