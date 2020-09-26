Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.24.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $1,665,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

