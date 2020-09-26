Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.24.
BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.
NYSE BHC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $1,665,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
