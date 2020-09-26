Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.64. 2,231,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,828. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,837,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,271,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,907 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

