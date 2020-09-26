Beaxy (BXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $915,152.15

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $915,152.15 and $1,186.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043164 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.84 or 0.04840942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

BXY is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

