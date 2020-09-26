Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 487 ($6.36).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 313.60 ($4.10) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 413.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 405.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.69 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 634 ($8.28).

In related news, insider Sally Lake bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £19,863.25 ($25,954.85).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

