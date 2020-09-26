Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €153.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €155.53 ($182.98).

Shares of DB1 opened at €147.00 ($172.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.99. Deutsche Boerse has a 12-month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €153.59 and its 200 day moving average is €147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

