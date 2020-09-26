Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €25.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GYC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.98 ($27.03).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €20.28 ($23.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.24. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

