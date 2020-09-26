Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €17.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFXA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.47 ($26.43).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.