Berenberg Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €150.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €131.38 ($154.56).

ZO1 opened at €151.00 ($177.65) on Tuesday. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a fifty-two week high of €168.00 ($197.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 364.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €146.46 and a 200-day moving average of €132.56.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

