Berenberg Bank Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LXS. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lanxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.31 ($65.07).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €49.79 ($58.58) on Tuesday. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

