Berenberg Bank Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.01 ($71.77).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €57.58 ($67.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.