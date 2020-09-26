Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.27.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 980.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $2,127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $668,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 978.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

