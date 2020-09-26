BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of BeyondAirInc . stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BeyondAirInc . has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.72.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative return on equity of 152.25% and a negative net margin of 203.22%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $26,752.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Amir Avniel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,162 shares of company stock valued at $993,128 over the last ninety days. 18.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the second quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the second quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

