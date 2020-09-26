Bezant (BZNT) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $270,717.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bezant has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bibox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bezant

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

