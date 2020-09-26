Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCYC. ValuEngine downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $336.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 1,597 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $30,774.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

