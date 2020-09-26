BidaskClub Downgrades 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETNB. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.89.

Shares of ETNB opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 109,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,300,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $36,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,684,090 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,475. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $24,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18,905.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 181,112 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in 89bio by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in 89bio by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 964,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 41,122 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

