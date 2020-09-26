BidaskClub Downgrades CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.14.

CNMD opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $271,145.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,585 shares of company stock worth $991,330. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 13.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,277,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after buying an additional 151,655 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 139.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,260,000 after buying an additional 665,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 9.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 87,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,970,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

