BidaskClub Upgrades Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 11,540 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $171,599.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 74,394 shares of company stock worth $1,112,629. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cutera by 26.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cutera by 31.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cutera by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 809.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 272,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 33.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after buying an additional 385,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

