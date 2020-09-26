BidaskClub Upgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EHTH. Raymond James decreased their target price on eHealth from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.38.

Shares of EHTH opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.29. eHealth has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock acquired 950 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.29 per share, with a total value of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $570,822.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in eHealth by 8.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in eHealth by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

