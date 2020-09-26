BidaskClub Upgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IRWD. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 210.5% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 1,097,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 743,870 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,416,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,063.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 539,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 500,309 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

