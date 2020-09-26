BidaskClub Upgrades Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OFLX stock opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $144.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

