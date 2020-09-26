BidaskClub Upgrades ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.49. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $252,799,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

