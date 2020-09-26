Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $191,022.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $1,448,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,257,462 shares of company stock worth $409,239,827.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,914,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 366.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,956. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $107.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -164.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

