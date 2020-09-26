BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BLFS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded BioLife Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a market cap of $840.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 1.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,378.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 596,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,432,663. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

