BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Raised to $35.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLFS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.05 million, a PE ratio of -82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,378.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 685,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,932,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 596,049 shares of company stock worth $10,432,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

