Biomerica (BMRA) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Biomerica to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Biomerica and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -34.95% -36.23% -23.84% Biomerica Competitors -971.44% -311.53% -44.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biomerica and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million -$2.34 million -30.87 Biomerica Competitors $346.45 million -$16.01 million 96.44

Biomerica’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Biomerica. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Biomerica has a beta of -0.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Biomerica and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00 Biomerica Competitors 342 864 1083 100 2.39

Biomerica currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.01%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Biomerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Biomerica beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily offers its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the point-of-care and in-hospital/clinical laboratories worldwide. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy, which is in clinical studies to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

