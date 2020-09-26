BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $44.03. 367,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Research analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 48.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the first quarter worth $174,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

