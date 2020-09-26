BitBall Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $613,820.31 and approximately $763,982.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042746 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,766.02 or 1.00171803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001703 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00169206 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,460,498 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

