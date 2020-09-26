Bitball Treasure Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $132,058.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $152.00 million and approximately $132,058.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for $337.78 or 0.03143341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00745449 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000553 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003559 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

