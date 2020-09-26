Bitblocks Trading Down 13.9% This Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market cap of $371,016.86 and approximately $856.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,761.80 or 1.00223378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001700 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000750 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00169170 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 246,999,035 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

