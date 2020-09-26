Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $101.55 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00005067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, YoBit, HitBTC and BtcTrade.im. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $101.55 million and $1.10 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004557 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000457 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000981 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00032018 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance, Bithumb, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Crex24, OKEx, CoinBene, Indodax, HitBTC, Exrates, Coinnest and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.