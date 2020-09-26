Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $7.99 or 0.00074307 BTC on exchanges including BitBay, Upbit, BitFlip and Vebitcoin. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $139.87 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00522259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055137 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000614 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Bleutrade, Upbit, Exmo, BitBay, Binance, Braziliex, Koineks, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, QuadrigaCX, Kucoin, BitFlip, DSX, Negocie Coins, Coinnest, BitMarket, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Bitinka, Altcoin Trader, YoBit, SouthXchange, C2CX, Bittrex, TDAX, Crex24, Exrates, OKEx, Bithumb, Gate.io, Coinone, Bitsane, Bitlish, CEX.IO, Korbit, Ovis, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Indodax, Bitfinex and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

