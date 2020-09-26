BitCoin One (BTCONE) Price Hits $0.0001

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. BitCoin One has a total market capitalization of $862.83 and $1.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoin One token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoin One has traded 56.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00240523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00039761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00094848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.01536491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00196615 BTC.

About BitCoin One

BitCoin One’s total supply is 13,757,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,757,329 tokens. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io . BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

